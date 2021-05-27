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We Celebrate 16th Anniversary of AmightyWind YAHUSHUA'S demon Stompers! (mirrored)
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40 views • May 27, 2021
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https://amightywind.com/home.html
HalleluYAH praise YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH (JESUS CHRIST) as we celebrate the 16th anniversary of AmightyWind's YAHUSHUA'S demon Stompers (as well as the 27th birthday of AmightyWind online)! YAHUSHUA'S demon Stompers are anointed intercessory prayer warriors who were raised up by YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH 16 years ago to stand by Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu's side and do battle against satan and his servants. The birth of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S demon Stompers was prophesied to Elisheva Eliyahu when she was visited by Archangels Michael and Gabriel as explained in great detail in this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCryijI_p0E
Happy Birthday beloved YAHUSHUA'S demon Stompers from Momma Elisheva and all the AmightyWind Ministry Team. Let's celebrate another year of victory in the Name of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH! All for the Praise, Honor and Glory of ABBA YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and the PRECIOUS RUACH HA KODESH!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
* * * * * * *
http://amightywind.com
Full YDS Anthem song, "No Sin No Compromise, 'YAHUSHUA'S demons stompers' " - please watch this video to learn who the YDS prayer intercessors are, and the story behind the song - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
https://amightywind.com/home.html
HalleluYAH praise YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH (JESUS CHRIST) as we celebrate the 16th anniversary of AmightyWind's YAHUSHUA'S demon Stompers (as well as the 27th birthday of AmightyWind online)! YAHUSHUA'S demon Stompers are anointed intercessory prayer warriors who were raised up by YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH 16 years ago to stand by Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu's side and do battle against satan and his servants. The birth of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S demon Stompers was prophesied to Elisheva Eliyahu when she was visited by Archangels Michael and Gabriel as explained in great detail in this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCryijI_p0E
Happy Birthday beloved YAHUSHUA'S demon Stompers from Momma Elisheva and all the AmightyWind Ministry Team. Let's celebrate another year of victory in the Name of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH! All for the Praise, Honor and Glory of ABBA YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and the PRECIOUS RUACH HA KODESH!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
* * * * * * *
http://amightywind.com
Full YDS Anthem song, "No Sin No Compromise, 'YAHUSHUA'S demons stompers' " - please watch this video to learn who the YDS prayer intercessors are, and the story behind the song - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
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