Prophetic Warning: A Tide Coming That Brings the Distress of Nations

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Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/a-tide-coming-that-brings-the-distress-of-nations/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, ""The world is about to implode — from the inside out. It is a boiling pot bubbling over, and splashing onto a hot, sizzling stove.
Signs are everywhere, but most CHOOSE not to see because they love their lives.... more than Me and more than their own souls."