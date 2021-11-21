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The Criminals of Covid19 - It's Time To Drop the Jew Taboo
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32 views • November 21, 2021
It's way past time we stop protecting the known criminal behavior of the so-called "poor + oppressed". The criminal banksters ARE conducting the most egregious theft of mankind ever conducted. It's far worse than that. They are killing us along with our children. This is war...so fuk political correctness + the ADL This is what [they] rely on.
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