Maria Zeee: COVID Hacks Your Brain, Enslavement Through AI with Karen Kingston

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Biotech Analyst Karen Kingston joins us to show evidence through patents that this goes far beyond the health dangers of the COVID-19 injections, explaining the links between Smart Cities, the Internet of Bodies and how human beings are now essentially completely hackable with the ability to remotely program viruses and even death into people, all at the push of a button.