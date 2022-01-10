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Retarded NASA ActorNot Explains Why We Can No Longer Go To The Moon - 656565
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76 views • January 10, 2022
Believe it or not, this guy is actually a bonafide NASA Actornot - look him up.
If you're not at least scratching your head over this one then check your pulse...
656565
If you're not at least scratching your head over this one then check your pulse...
656565
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