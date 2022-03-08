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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Roundtable - the Curtain Close on COVID Theater - 3/7/22
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20 views • March 08, 2022
A roundtable discussion on COVID issues whose goal is to promote truth and transparency. Discussed were the mask mandates, lockdowns, vaccine mandates for children and more.
Posted on YouTube but saved and copied here to preserve against YouTube censorship. Discussion led by Gov. DeSantis and Dr. Joseph Ladazar, Florida Surgeon General..
Participating were:
- Dr. Robert Malone- molecular virologis
- Dr. Tracy Hoeg, MD, Phd., Epidemiologist
- Dr. Jill Ackerman, MD, Family physian, mother of 4 children
- Dr. Christopher D'Adamo, MD, PhD, Epidemiologist
- Dr. Shveta Raju, MD, MBA, Internist
- Dr. Harvey Risch, MD, PhD, Epidemiologist
- Dr. Jay Battcharya, MD, PhD, Professor of Health Policy
- Dr. Martin Kulldorff, PhD, Biostatistician & Epidemiologist
- Dr. Joseph Freeman, MD, Clinical Researcher
- Dr. Sunetra Gupta, PhD, Oxford Professor of Epidemiology
Emphasis was on affirming the lack of science used to justify mandates and lockdowns. Dr. Malone exposed the FDA as a propaganda arm of the Pharmaceutical industry and more. Saved here to prevent its censorship loss by YouTube as past events have been.
Announcement at the end regarding Florida's policy on mandating children's vaccines.
Subscribe to this channel for continuing updates
https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
Posted on YouTube but saved and copied here to preserve against YouTube censorship. Discussion led by Gov. DeSantis and Dr. Joseph Ladazar, Florida Surgeon General..
Participating were:
- Dr. Robert Malone- molecular virologis
- Dr. Tracy Hoeg, MD, Phd., Epidemiologist
- Dr. Jill Ackerman, MD, Family physian, mother of 4 children
- Dr. Christopher D'Adamo, MD, PhD, Epidemiologist
- Dr. Shveta Raju, MD, MBA, Internist
- Dr. Harvey Risch, MD, PhD, Epidemiologist
- Dr. Jay Battcharya, MD, PhD, Professor of Health Policy
- Dr. Martin Kulldorff, PhD, Biostatistician & Epidemiologist
- Dr. Joseph Freeman, MD, Clinical Researcher
- Dr. Sunetra Gupta, PhD, Oxford Professor of Epidemiology
Emphasis was on affirming the lack of science used to justify mandates and lockdowns. Dr. Malone exposed the FDA as a propaganda arm of the Pharmaceutical industry and more. Saved here to prevent its censorship loss by YouTube as past events have been.
Announcement at the end regarding Florida's policy on mandating children's vaccines.
Subscribe to this channel for continuing updates
https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
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