Senator Brakey of Maine - Calls Out the Deep State - Propaganda of the Corporate Media & the Washington War Machine
Published 14 hours ago

Republican Senator Eric Brakey of Maine - Calls Out the Deep State

For the sake of America, Ukraine, Russia, and the world — we need immediate diplomacy, not reckless commitments to prolong the war in Ukraine forever. That's why, in the Maine Senate today, I called out the propaganda of the corporate media and the Washington war machine.

