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Part 2 - Fault Lines: The Social Justice Movement and Evangelism’s Looming Catastrophe (Voddie Baucham)
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11 views • April 23, 2021
On today’s show we will be continuing our discussion of Dr. Voddie Baucham’s very important and timely book called Fault Lines: The Social Justice Movement and Evangelism’s Looming Catastrophe.
An impending seismic shift is threatening to cause massive divides in the Evangelical world, and it’s all because of Marxist philosophies that are invading the Church in the form of Critical Race Theory and social justice.
In this new book, Dr. Voddie Baucham tackles these issues head-on, exposing the media bias and false narratives that have worked to prop up the regressive Social Justice Movement.
Please, no matter what you believe regarding this movement, watch our videos on this subject and buy Voddie Baucham’s book. This is information everyone needs to know!
If you want to purchase the book, you can use our Amazon affiliate link:
https://amzn.to/3snARQS
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
An impending seismic shift is threatening to cause massive divides in the Evangelical world, and it’s all because of Marxist philosophies that are invading the Church in the form of Critical Race Theory and social justice.
In this new book, Dr. Voddie Baucham tackles these issues head-on, exposing the media bias and false narratives that have worked to prop up the regressive Social Justice Movement.
Please, no matter what you believe regarding this movement, watch our videos on this subject and buy Voddie Baucham’s book. This is information everyone needs to know!
If you want to purchase the book, you can use our Amazon affiliate link:
https://amzn.to/3snARQS
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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