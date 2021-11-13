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Greta DUMBerg Gets Grilled - Suppose She Wants To Tax The Sun's Solar Output And The Magnetosphere Now
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43 views • November 13, 2021
She's The Next Up And Coming Climate Criminal That Wants To Turn The U.S. Into A Third World Nation .
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