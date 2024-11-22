"Shocking Trust Issues: 93% Distrust Mainstream Media"

"Hey listeners! Today, we’re diving into a jaw-dropping statistic that says it all: 93% of Americans don’t trust the mainstream media. That’s almost everyone, folks—and it begs the question: How did we get here? Is this the end of mainstream media as we know it?"

"In this episode, we’re unpacking this trust crisis and exploring:

Why so many people have turned away from traditional news sources.

The role of misinformation, bias, and corporate agendas in eroding trust.

The rise of independent media and why more people are seeking out alternative platforms.

How this shift impacts our democracy, culture, and decision-making as citizens."

"Media is supposed to keep the powerful in check and inform the public—but what happens when people no longer believe what they’re being told? This isn’t just about bias or fake news; it’s about the very fabric of how we communicate as a society."