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And We Know 12. 04. 21.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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181 views • December 05, 2021
12.4.21: DEM regrets, JAB regrets, INCREASED PRESSURE from DEMONIC...all coming together! PRAY!

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https://tinyurl.com/2p85f546

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
 *Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/

Music
Epic Movie
https://elements.envato.com/epic-movie-XVS56DL

https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
^^^Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE^^^

AWK INTERVIEW: You don't want to miss this film - Capitol Punishment!
Rumble: https://tinyurl.com/yckjwnzh
Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/4uxkas5p
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video

How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share

Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/

Young men unboxing LT’s MERCH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3HS3nvR5iGA

Doctor finds treatment for vaccine
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/9668

Robots
https://t.me/disclosetv/5884

1981 movie called Early Warning
https://t.me/ItalyQanons/5242

Covid Truth Teller
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/9687

Infant ripped from mom
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/9666

Calgary Police officer
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/9663

QR code scan switch…
https://t.me/cbknews/11774

Ireland
https://t.me/cbknews/11769

Fox News drops serious truth bombs
https://t.me/jamiefreemanuk/4777

Omicron is a spiritual attack
https://t.me/jamiefreemanuk/4766

14 day quarantine experience
https://t.me/PepeMatter/6000
Chasing ghillaine
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/57365

Glenn Beck on CIA
https://t.me/c/1342103075/2399049

VAERS reports on kids
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1059

11 Nurses blow whistle
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1019

Yes the people are waking…
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/57538

Catherine Austin Fitts on Financial Reset
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1029

Dr. Zelenko exposes how BARDA’s Dr. Rick Bright blocked the WH’s order to “flood NY and NJ with treatment courses”
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1065

Peter Navarro explains they knew vax would be leaky
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1064

Donations can be sent via the following:

*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5

*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126) 
Temecula, CA 92591 

*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/

Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

Connect with us in the following ways:

*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow

Backup VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b

*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow

*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
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