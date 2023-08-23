Create New Account
VKS Destroyed - 2 UKR S-300 Launchers and the Fire Control Radar - reportedly using Kh-22 Missiles Launched from SU-35s
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 18 hours ago

Both Russia and Ukraine have been targeting their air defense systems. Recently Ukraine successfully took out a Russian S-300 launcher in Crimea.It appears as though the VKS (Russian Aerospace Forces) decided to return the favor by destroying 2 UKR S-300 launchers and the fire control radar. This happened in Nikolaev Oblast - reportedly using Kh-22 missiles launched from SU-35s.

