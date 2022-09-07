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Iodine The Ultimate Heavy Metal Detox!





In today's video, I talk extensively about why iodine in supplementation form (Lugols Iodine) is the ultimate heavy detox.





I fully explain this video in great detail why it is so effective at removing many types of toxic heavy metals, how it removes them, and why you need to be performing the Iodine salt loading protocol when taking iodine in supplementation form to detoxify toxic heavy metals and much more.





If you are someone who wants to learn about everything mentioned above and more make sure to watch this video from start to finish!





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