Hell No!!! BIDEN IS NOT MY PRESIDENT RANT

Hell No!!!

Biden is not my president

He is a criminal, evil in my opinion

He needs to back down

Let us get back to

Trump as President

Biden deserves no respect

Pelosi deserves no respect

Pence deserves no respect

AOC and her band of sickness

deserves no respect

united nations deserves no respect

democrats deserve no respect

socialists, communists, marxists, nazis

whatever they want to call themselves

republicans deserve no respect

unless they are fighting for America

Americans, America First

respect is earned with honorable behavior

honesty in voting integrity

mainstream media deserves no respect

progressives deserve no respect

I don't appreciate being shit on

like I'm a piece of trash

by criminal evil control political thieves

voter fraud, online tech censorship

talk shows

exactly what is happening, judges

brainwashing, omission of facts

turned around meanings of words

Clintons, Bush Family, Harris, Obama

and others

Bill Gates, Fauci, Pharma

and so many more

steal from us every day

need to be removed from America

the lie of in the name of health

and security also needs to end