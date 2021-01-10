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Hell No!!! BIDEN IS NOT MY PRESIDENT RANT
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711 views • January 10, 2021
Hell No!!!
Biden is not my president
He is a criminal, evil in my opinion
He needs to back down
Let us get back to
Trump as President
Biden deserves no respect
Pelosi deserves no respect
Pence deserves no respect
AOC and her band of sickness
deserves no respect
united nations deserves no respect
democrats deserve no respect
socialists, communists, marxists, nazis
whatever they want to call themselves
republicans deserve no respect
unless they are fighting for America
Americans, America First
respect is earned with honorable behavior
honesty in voting integrity
mainstream media deserves no respect
progressives deserve no respect
I don't appreciate being shit on
like I'm a piece of trash
by criminal evil control political thieves
voter fraud, online tech censorship
talk shows
exactly what is happening, judges
brainwashing, omission of facts
turned around meanings of words
Clintons, Bush Family, Harris, Obama
and others
Bill Gates, Fauci, Pharma
and so many more
steal from us every day
need to be removed from America
the lie of in the name of health
and security also needs to end
Biden is not my president
He is a criminal, evil in my opinion
He needs to back down
Let us get back to
Trump as President
Biden deserves no respect
Pelosi deserves no respect
Pence deserves no respect
AOC and her band of sickness
deserves no respect
united nations deserves no respect
democrats deserve no respect
socialists, communists, marxists, nazis
whatever they want to call themselves
republicans deserve no respect
unless they are fighting for America
Americans, America First
respect is earned with honorable behavior
honesty in voting integrity
mainstream media deserves no respect
progressives deserve no respect
I don't appreciate being shit on
like I'm a piece of trash
by criminal evil control political thieves
voter fraud, online tech censorship
talk shows
exactly what is happening, judges
brainwashing, omission of facts
turned around meanings of words
Clintons, Bush Family, Harris, Obama
and others
Bill Gates, Fauci, Pharma
and so many more
steal from us every day
need to be removed from America
the lie of in the name of health
and security also needs to end
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