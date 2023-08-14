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Catholic Manhood Nuggets - Great Is Your Faith: The necessity of perseverance in our prayers of petition.
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11 views • August 14, 2023


August 20th, 2023

Twentieth Sunday in Ordinary Time


https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/082023.cfm


O woman, great is your faith!


But the woman came and did him homage, saying, "Lord, help me." He said in reply, "It is not right to take the food of the children and throw it to the dogs." She said, "Please, Lord, for even the dogs eat the scraps that fall from the table of their masters." Then Jesus said to her in reply, "O woman, great is your faith! Let it be done for you as you wish." And her daughter was healed from that hour (Matt 15:25-28).


The depth of your faith determines transformation. You can have a 9 day novina or a 72 day novena, what is most important is the depth and faith of the belief in Jesus.


Charasmatic healings happened once belief lined up with pettition.


People don't know your needs unless you tell them what they are.


When a business is really good at what they do, we go to them first for help. We believe in what they do.



What a lesson to learn from the story of Christ's public life!


He taught us that it is very important to keep on petitioning Him, no matter what our conditions may be. People constantly through the scriptures asked Christ for help and for their prayers, and we should do the same. We can't do it all on our own, and we need to ask the Lord for help every day.



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chicagohealingspiritualityreligionfaithcatholicbeliefmanhoodpetitionsfrank-j-casellamanhood-nuggets
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