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INAUGURATION, HIGH STRANGENESS, CODES, AND RITUALS W/ JESSIE CZEBOTAR (1OF2)
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2395 views • January 23, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio


Jessie Czebotar rejoins the program to discuss the strangest inauguration the country has ever experienced. She explains what it should have been like and how it was considerably different. She also explains a few other points that those who are not knowledgeable about the rituals will not notice. Lastly we discuss where we go from here and what she believes is actually happening. You can see more of Jessie Czebotar's work at https://illuminatethedarkness.com/jessie-czebotar/

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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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trumpmilitarybidenharristroopscountryinaugurationsarah westallcodesjessie czebotarbusiness game changers radioluciferian swamp
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