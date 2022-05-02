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Russian TV Warns Britain Can Be 'Drowned In Radioactive Tsunami’ By Single Nuclear Sub Strike
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8568 views • May 02, 2022
Russia's state TV explicitly threatens to drown UK with a nuclear strike, the Sarmat missile, which is called the "Son of Satan." Or a thermonuclear torpedo, which top propagandist Kiselyov says on the air, "will turn UK into a radioactive desert."
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