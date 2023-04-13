And We Know 4.13.2023 Classified DOCS, LEAKS didn’t work, BBC, UKRAINE, BRICS, PRAY!

LT of And We Know





Apr 13, 2023





Each day we have a surprise, Biden helps with that. The wake up calls are here, many are starting to finally understand how this is playing out. The Evil is rampant, yet the message to everyone is… WAKE UP! Do you see what we can lose? Do you get it yet?





Let’s Go.





Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://youtu.be/weZZFm-kEBk

—————————————————

Medical Alert Bracelet https://formerfedsgroup.org/shop/medic-alert-bracelets/bracelet/





BRICS https://twitter.com/TheThe1776/status/1646272108585189376?s=20





Biden's classified documents have now been found just lying in the streets of Ireland. https://t.me/PepeMatter/15207





Wipe out sun https://t.me/RatchetTruth/62713





American climatologist, Patrick Michaels, dispels the myth that there is a scientific "consensus" on climate change being a man-made phenomenon. https://t.me/RatchetTruth/62693





KEK - the BBC actually aired Elon Musk destroying their reporter 🤣 https://t.me/MistyG17/29300





New whistleblower comes forward against the Biden crime family. He was the White House stenographer under the Obama administration and claims he has the evidence to put Joe Biden in jail. https://t.me/MistyG17/29310





“The administrative state understands right now and the deep state understands right now they must defeat Trump. For Trump to come back to the White House in 2025 means their destruction” https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/42568





NCSWIC https://t.me/Q_Anon8/38618





Scotty shows RFK clip https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/117815





Russian anti-war, liberal woman shares her shock in discovering the truth of the situation in Ukraine after visiting the front lines during the war. https://youtu.be/0OysQ7yQl_o





The children of the Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK , who declared his readiness to “fight to the last Ukrainian”, live in Belgium and the UK. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/36515





———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2i0hn6-4.13.23-classified-docs-leaks-didnt-work-bbc-ukraine-brics-pray.html



