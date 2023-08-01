How are the Cartel Taking Advantage of The Open Borders? | Shawn Ryan Vigilance Elite

Shawn Ryan Vigilance Elite | Eli Crane

The potential for criminal activity to infiltrate America is deeply concerning. Consider the devastating toll of fentanyl overdoses, rampant trafficking, and the accessibility that individuals from around the globe have found to enter the U.S. Furthermore, let's not overlook the significant financial burden placed upon American taxpayers due to this porous border.





Support the Shawn Ryan Show for $5 and get the chance to watch the shows AD FREE, with the exception of Shawn's personal reads, before they release!! Additionally, you will get behind the scenes footage from the Shawn Ryan Show. Sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite





Please leave us a review on Apple/Spotify Podcasts:

Apple - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5eodRZd...





#PODCAST #POLITICS #TRUECRIME