AI reenactment: Iran OP depicting US major defeat in Isfahan & the escape mission; a defeat that forced the US to accept Iran’s terms & request a ceasefire - PRESSTV

▶️ An animated reenactment of the operation depicting America’s major defeat in Isfahan and the escape mission; a defeat that forced the United States to accept Iran’s terms and request a ceasefire.

Press TV Exclusive: US suffered major strategic defeat in the failed Isfahan operation

Information obtained by Press TV regarding the recent operation by the American-Israeli coalition in the central Isfahan province reveals a major strategic defeat for the enemy.

@PressTV

(https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/04/07/766446/press-tv-exclusive-us-suffered-strategic-defeat-failed-isfshan-operation)