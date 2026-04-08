AI reenactment: Iran OP depicting US major defeat in Isfahan & the escape mission; a defeat that forced the US to accept Iran’s terms & request a ceasefire - PRESSTV

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▶️ An animated reenactment of the operation depicting America’s major defeat in Isfahan and the escape mission; a defeat that forced the United States to accept Iran’s terms and request a ceasefire.
Press TV Exclusive: US suffered major strategic defeat in the failed Isfahan operation
Information obtained by Press TV regarding the recent operation by the American-Israeli coalition in the central Isfahan province reveals a major strategic defeat for the enemy.
@PressTV
(https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/04/07/766446/press-tv-exclusive-us-suffered-strategic-defeat-failed-isfshan-operation)