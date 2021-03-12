Maria Island, Tasmania

This is a slide show video revealing a small portion of Maria Island National Park which is located off the east coast of Tasmania and is accessible only through a half hour ferry ride. Natural wildlife can be found in both grasslands and eucalypt forests. The rare and unique Cape Barren Goose calmly walks about the historic convict settlement. Wombats roam about there too and other animals like kangaroos, wallabies and Tasmanian Devils can be seen by visitors with more time on their hands. The island has sweeping bays, massive fossil cliffs and beautifully patterned sandstone shore line accessed at low tide, much photographed. I had the good fortune of paying a day visit in perfect weather and I hired a bicycle to see more in the limited time. The beaches are pristine and the water perfectly clear. It was a delightful visit. The accompanying music which seems to reflect the occasion is ‘In the Depths of the Temple’ by Bizet in The Perl Fishers Act 1. Enjoy.