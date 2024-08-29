How to Lookup a Value in LibreOffice Calc

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Six minute video on how to lookup values, such as a customer's phone number, in LibreOffice Calc -- a free, open source spreadsheet program similar to Microsoft Excel, using the VLOOKUP (short for veritcal lookup) function.
Our web site:
https://www.mathematical-software.com/
Last updated August 29, 2024