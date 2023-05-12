Canada To Reinstate Vaxx Mandate: MP’s Office Caught On Tape Backing Continuation Of Covid Tyranny

Liberals in Canada have been exposed and they want to keep the vaccine mandate.

Odessa Orlewicz joins Paul Harrell to discuss the recent leaked phone call where Liberal MP Ken Hardie’s office admits the bioweapon mandate is still on the table.

The leaked phone call confirmed the suspicions of activists on twitter who saw the Liberal party platform still listed the jab mandate as a key policy goal on their website.

A staffer who works for MP Ken Hardie confirmed the party had discussed the mandate at its 2023 convention.

This would mean travel restrictions would resume banning unvaxxed Canadians from traveling outside of their province using public transportation.

Canadians who have been jabbed multiple times are outraged at the idea of bringing the mandate back because they know the Covid-19 crisis is over.

Canada has also announced a new design for passports and it includes a rainbow image to promote LBGTQ perversion.

Humanity everywhere must ban together, stand up for freedom, and prevent the left from coming after our children.

