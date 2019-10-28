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Flat Earth Map And Globe Map Wrong
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445 views • October 28, 2019
Something is wrong with all the maps, including the standard flat earth map. This is an older video that was accidentally deleted and re-uploaded.
Flat Earth Books: http://theonomos.com
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Flat Earth Books: http://theonomos.com
Get The Principled Legal Standard book at http://www.amazon.com/Principled-Lega...
Subscribe to our Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmlp...
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/principledle...
Follow us on Google+: https://plus.google.com/1141865363135...
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Theonomos
#PLS
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