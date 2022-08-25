“90% of all CORRUPT POLITICIANS MAKE THE OTHER TEN PERCENT LOOK WAY TOO GREEDY.”

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Quote of the Day!Sponsored by http://www.nobsradio.cyou

““It is not power that corrupts but fear. Fear of losing power corrupts those who wield it and fear of the scourge of power corrupts those who are subject to it.”

― Aung San Suu Kyi, Freedom from Fear