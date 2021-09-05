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MILLIONS OF NURSES ARE RESIGNING OR BEING FIRED OVER COVID VAXX MANDATES [2021-09-05] - HEALTH IMPACT NEWS (VIDEO)
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1090 views • September 05, 2021
MILLIONS OF NURSES ARE RESIGNING OR BEING FIRED OVER COVID VAXX MANDATES [2021-09-05] - HEALTH IMPACT NEWS (VIDEO)
Source: Health Impact News - The Pharma-funded corporate media would like the public to believe that nurses who refuse to be forced to take an experimental shot as a condition for employment are a small minority.
But are they? What is going to happen this Fall if the United States loses 50% or more of their nursing staffs?
And who else is in the best position to evaluate the effectiveness or harm caused by the COVID shots, if not the nurses who treat those who are vaccinated in our nation's hospitals?
If you got sick or injured and needed hospital care, who would you rather be treated by: healthcare workers who stand on principles even if it means losing their careers, or healthcare workers who know the truth but are willing the look the other way and follow standard protocols, no matter how harmful or ineffective, just so they can keep collecting their paychecks?
Here is the other side of the story from the nurses themselves in this video. Their voices are being censored.
Do your part to make sure their voices are heard. Share this video. It is literally a life and death issue.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
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[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions."
Source: Health Impact News - The Pharma-funded corporate media would like the public to believe that nurses who refuse to be forced to take an experimental shot as a condition for employment are a small minority.
But are they? What is going to happen this Fall if the United States loses 50% or more of their nursing staffs?
And who else is in the best position to evaluate the effectiveness or harm caused by the COVID shots, if not the nurses who treat those who are vaccinated in our nation's hospitals?
If you got sick or injured and needed hospital care, who would you rather be treated by: healthcare workers who stand on principles even if it means losing their careers, or healthcare workers who know the truth but are willing the look the other way and follow standard protocols, no matter how harmful or ineffective, just so they can keep collecting their paychecks?
Here is the other side of the story from the nurses themselves in this video. Their voices are being censored.
Do your part to make sure their voices are heard. Share this video. It is literally a life and death issue.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions."
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