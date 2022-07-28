Globalist Food Armageddon Part 4, Hegelian Dialectic

Once America’s critical food assets are damaged or deconstructed, then “Reset the Table” and the “Great Reset” at large will be more overtly put into place at an accelerated pace.

We’re clearly witnessing the Hegelian Dialectic at play, with the globalists causing the problem, waiting for the reaction from ‘the sheep’, and then giving them ‘the solution’ they had planned out, long ago,”

Written by Ethan Huff

Full article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-13-globalists-planned-impending-food-armageddon-years-ago.html

