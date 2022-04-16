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Easter BQQMS Incoming! EPIC U.S. Army Q Comms! The NWO vs. The Great Awakening! Biblical Flood Coming!
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555 views • April 16, 2022
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We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!
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Previous Updates:
EPIC General Flynn Q Comms! The Only Way is The Military! COMING SQQN! HUGE Initial Wave! The Tide Will Turn FAST!
https://rumble.com/v10w6rq-epic-flynn-comms-the-only-way-is-the-military-coming-soon-huge-initial-wave.html
NEW Q DROPS! Prepare! The Storm is Fast Approaching! P = 23 Decode! The Missing W! The Initial Wave of Indictments & Arrests Will Be Sudden & Soon!
https://rumble.com/v10niej-brand-new-drops-prepare-the-storm-is-fast-approaching-p-23-decode-the-missi.html
Durham: Clinton Crimes Largest Criminal Conspiracy in History! Kash Patel - A Name To Remember! The Plot Against The President!
https://rumble.com/v10f9mn-durham-clinton-crimes-largest-criminal-conspiracy-in-history-kash-patel-a-n.html
The TRUTH Will Shock The World! Difficult Truths Will Soon See The Light of Day! These People Are Sick! Bring Back The Gallows!
https://rumble.com/v10a6cv-the-truth-will-shock-the-world-difficult-truths-will-soon-see-the-light-of-.html
FOLLOW ME ON GAB:
https://gab.com/ChristianPatriotNews
Click Here--> http://www.patriotketo.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
Sponsor A Show: [email protected]
We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews
NEW! Donor Box (accepts eChecks)
https://donorbox.org/christian-patriot-news
Sign up for Cash App using my code and you’ll get $5 FREE.
Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot
Here's a link...
https://cash.app/app/QLNZCXH
Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:
https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot
NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ChristianTruth
Previous Updates:
EPIC General Flynn Q Comms! The Only Way is The Military! COMING SQQN! HUGE Initial Wave! The Tide Will Turn FAST!
https://rumble.com/v10w6rq-epic-flynn-comms-the-only-way-is-the-military-coming-soon-huge-initial-wave.html
NEW Q DROPS! Prepare! The Storm is Fast Approaching! P = 23 Decode! The Missing W! The Initial Wave of Indictments & Arrests Will Be Sudden & Soon!
https://rumble.com/v10niej-brand-new-drops-prepare-the-storm-is-fast-approaching-p-23-decode-the-missi.html
Durham: Clinton Crimes Largest Criminal Conspiracy in History! Kash Patel - A Name To Remember! The Plot Against The President!
https://rumble.com/v10f9mn-durham-clinton-crimes-largest-criminal-conspiracy-in-history-kash-patel-a-n.html
The TRUTH Will Shock The World! Difficult Truths Will Soon See The Light of Day! These People Are Sick! Bring Back The Gallows!
https://rumble.com/v10a6cv-the-truth-will-shock-the-world-difficult-truths-will-soon-see-the-light-of-.html
FOLLOW ME ON GAB:
https://gab.com/ChristianPatriotNews
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