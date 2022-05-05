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The Price of Liberty is Eternal Vigilance - Dr. Pam Popper
Liberty Monks Podcast
Liberty Monks Podcast
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51 views • May 05, 2022
Make Americans Free Again Co-Founder Pam Popper joins Liberty Monks. Her MAFA organization has the governmental tyrants on the defense!

Pam Popper is an internationally recognized expert on nutrition, medicine and health; and the founder and Executive Director of Wellness Forum Health. Pam has been featured in the documentaries: "Processed People", "Making a Killing" and "Forks Over Knives" She is one of the co-authors of the New York Time Best Selling "Forks of Knives" companion book. She is the author of "Food Over Medicine: The Conversation That Can Save Your Life." Her newest book is "COVID Operation: What Happened, Why It Happened and What’s Next" She is the co-founder of Make Americans Free Again (MAFA), a non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating medical tyranny, restoring freedom to Americans, and rebuilding our country.



Find more about Dr. Popper's great work at https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/



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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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