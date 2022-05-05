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The Price of Liberty is Eternal Vigilance - Dr. Pam Popper
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51 views • May 05, 2022
Make Americans Free Again Co-Founder Pam Popper joins Liberty Monks. Her MAFA organization has the governmental tyrants on the defense!
Pam Popper is an internationally recognized expert on nutrition, medicine and health; and the founder and Executive Director of Wellness Forum Health. Pam has been featured in the documentaries: "Processed People", "Making a Killing" and "Forks Over Knives" She is one of the co-authors of the New York Time Best Selling "Forks of Knives" companion book. She is the author of "Food Over Medicine: The Conversation That Can Save Your Life." Her newest book is "COVID Operation: What Happened, Why It Happened and What’s Next" She is the co-founder of Make Americans Free Again (MAFA), a non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating medical tyranny, restoring freedom to Americans, and rebuilding our country.
Find more about Dr. Popper's great work at https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/
Subscribe to the Liberty Monks mailing list to keep up on all of the latest content at www.libertymonks.com
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Pam Popper is an internationally recognized expert on nutrition, medicine and health; and the founder and Executive Director of Wellness Forum Health. Pam has been featured in the documentaries: "Processed People", "Making a Killing" and "Forks Over Knives" She is one of the co-authors of the New York Time Best Selling "Forks of Knives" companion book. She is the author of "Food Over Medicine: The Conversation That Can Save Your Life." Her newest book is "COVID Operation: What Happened, Why It Happened and What’s Next" She is the co-founder of Make Americans Free Again (MAFA), a non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating medical tyranny, restoring freedom to Americans, and rebuilding our country.
Find more about Dr. Popper's great work at https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/
Subscribe to the Liberty Monks mailing list to keep up on all of the latest content at www.libertymonks.com
See more info about Liberty Monks on our Facebook page
Follow us on: Twitter and Gettr
See Select Videos on:
YouTube
Rumble
Brighteon
Listen to Liberty Monks Audio on iTunes, Spotify and Anchor
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