EPSTEIN "FLIGHT LOG STORY"... IS AN OUTRIGHT LIE. From the criminal POV.
THE WHOLE THING IS AN OUTRIGHT LIE.UNADULTERATED, PURE, UNCUT BULLSHIT. JUST FOR YOU

Ok... Allow me to explain how this actually works... And why the "Epstein flight log" is 100% bullshit and literally impossible. The whole thing is fake as hell. It doesn't work this way. Its not how this REALLY goes. This is TV crap. Hit meeeeeeee! [email protected]

deceptionpreppingsurvivalepsteinflight log

