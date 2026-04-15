Arming the Army of Believers Part 5

In the economy of God, the most important element in receiving anything and everything he offers is by and through faith. Therefore to understand faith and how to build and exercise it should be the priority in living on earth. The scripture is correct when it says, "But without faith it is IMPOSSIBLE to please HIM for he that cometh to God must believe that he is and that he's a rewarder of them that DILIGENTLY seek him."

I hope this video will inspire that diligence in seeking him.