Dr. Suzanne Humphries | Tetanus, Prevention, Wound Care and Vitamin C
From a lecture in Sweden, 2014

Dr. Suzanne Humphries speaks on how to prevent disease and how to take care of an infection from tetanus bacteria. She speaks on proper wound care and vitamin C.

—More about Dr. Suzanne Humphries:

http://drsuzanne.net/

vaccinessuzanne humphriescdcautismvaccinationdiseasebacteriainfectionvitamin ctetanusautoimmunity

