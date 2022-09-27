Create New Account
Australian Barrister Julian Gillespie Puts AHPRA + Doctors On Notice At Covid Inquiry 2.0 --- Practitioners Repeatedly Performing 'Gross Medical and/or Professional Negligence'
Published 2 months ago

Barrister Julian Gillespie puts AHPRA + Doctors on notice at Senator Malcolm Roberts Covid Inquiry 2.0, "It now appears Tens of Thousands of Practitioners have repeatedly performed medical treatments, properly termed 'Gross medical and/or Professional negligence' with respect to patients receiving Covid 19 injectables."


