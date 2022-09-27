Australian Barrister Julian Gillespie Puts AHPRA + Doctors On Notice At Covid Inquiry 2.0 --- Practitioners Repeatedly Performing 'Gross Medical and/or Professional Negligence'

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Barrister Julian Gillespie puts AHPRA + Doctors on notice at Senator Malcolm Roberts Covid Inquiry 2.0, "It now appears Tens of Thousands of Practitioners have repeatedly performed medical treatments, properly termed 'Gross medical and/or Professional negligence' with respect to patients receiving Covid 19 injectables."
#Australia #Worldwide #MedicalTyranny #GlobalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #Luciferase #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #mRNA #GeneTherapy #MedicalFreedom #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset #IWasJustFollowingOrders #NaturalImmunity #MassVaccinationProgram
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