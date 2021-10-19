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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0813 - Brianna Goble - Report on the crime
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87 views • October 19, 2021
Fitzgerald shot Brianna in the mouth, shattering her teeth and first vertebrae, tearing her gums, and fracturing her second and third vertebrae, before exiting her neck. She will need reconstructive surgery to fix the damage.
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