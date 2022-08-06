Fauci Lied; Americans Died, and the Lack of Curiosity from Democrats Is Disconcerting

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Senator Rand Paul: "I think we reconfirmed that Dr. Fauci is not being honest with us. Yes, the NIH funded gain-of-function research. Yes, it was dangerous, and yes, nobody looked over this. Nobody reviewed the research. And yes, a million people died, and there still seems to be a significant lack of curiosity on the part of Democrats."
Source
https://rumble.com/v1ew0ad-fauci-lied-americans-died-and-the-lack-of-curiosity-from-democrats-is-disco.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2
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