Are Employers Desperate to Hire Nerds? (2023)

Thirty minute video on whether technology employers are desperate to hire nerds as suggested by pervasive and perennial STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) worker shortage claims. Updates and extends earlier videos on the topic for 2024.
Selected References
STEM Shortage Articles Dated 2023 or so
https://issues.org/stem-workforce-shortage-data-hira/
https://www.jstor.org/stable/1883726 (reference from Ron Hira article above)
JOURNAL ARTICLE
Dynamic Shortages and Price Rises: The Engineer-Scientist Case
Kenneth J. Arrow and William M. Capron
The Quarterly Journal of Economics
Vol. 73, No. 2 (May, 1959), pp. 292-308 (17 pages)
Published By: Oxford University Press
https://doi.org/10.2307/1883726
https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2023/09/13/stem-workforce-shortage-semiconductor-manufacturing-race/70721967007/
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/stem-workforce-shortages-myth-ron-hira/
https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/education/addressing-stem-workforce-shortage
October 2022
https://defensecommunities.org/2021/02/dib-report-reveals-u-s-stem-shortage-as-major-vulnerability-to-national-defense/ (Feb 16, 2021)
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/report-pentagon-says-stem-education-deficit-weakening-america-177680 (Feb 7, 2021)
https://www.csis.org/blogs/perspectives-innovation/us-should-strengthen-stem-education-remain-globally-competitive
https://web.mit.edu/dikaiser/www/CWB.html American Physics and the Cold War Bubble
by David Kaiser MIT
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11111899/
David Kaiser video
https://hbr.org/2020/02/how-to-be-the-purple-squirrel-employers-are-looking-for
MATHEMATICAL SOFTWARE ARTICLES ON STEM SHORTAGE CLAIMS
https://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/a-skeptical-look-at-stem-shortage-numbers/
https://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/better-numbers-on-k-12-stem-student-production/
https://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/microsoft-layoffs-and-stem-shortage-claims-2009-2017/
