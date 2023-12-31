Create New Account
Are Employers Desperate to Hire Nerds? (2023)
Mathematical Software
Published 20 hours ago

Thirty minute video on whether technology employers are desperate to hire nerds as suggested by pervasive and perennial STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) worker shortage claims. Updates and extends earlier videos on the topic for 2024.


Selected References


STEM Shortage Articles Dated 2023 or so


https://issues.org/stem-workforce-shortage-data-hira/


https://www.jstor.org/stable/1883726 (reference from Ron Hira article above)


JOURNAL ARTICLE

Dynamic Shortages and Price Rises: The Engineer-Scientist Case

Kenneth J. Arrow and William M. Capron


The Quarterly Journal of Economics

Vol. 73, No. 2 (May, 1959), pp. 292-308 (17 pages)

Published By: Oxford University Press


https://doi.org/10.2307/1883726


https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2023/09/13/stem-workforce-shortage-semiconductor-manufacturing-race/70721967007/


https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/stem-workforce-shortages-myth-ron-hira/


https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/education/addressing-stem-workforce-shortage

October 2022


https://defensecommunities.org/2021/02/dib-report-reveals-u-s-stem-shortage-as-major-vulnerability-to-national-defense/ (Feb 16, 2021)


https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/report-pentagon-says-stem-education-deficit-weakening-america-177680 (Feb 7, 2021)


https://www.csis.org/blogs/perspectives-innovation/us-should-strengthen-stem-education-remain-globally-competitive



https://web.mit.edu/dikaiser/www/CWB.html American Physics and the Cold War Bubble

by David Kaiser MIT


https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11111899/


David Kaiser video

https://youtu.be/LccErLv1ugE


https://hbr.org/2020/02/how-to-be-the-purple-squirrel-employers-are-looking-for


MATHEMATICAL SOFTWARE ARTICLES ON STEM SHORTAGE CLAIMS


https://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/a-skeptical-look-at-stem-shortage-numbers/


https://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/better-numbers-on-k-12-stem-student-production/


https://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/microsoft-layoffs-and-stem-shortage-claims-2009-2017/




Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/

Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/

A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!


Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com


Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/


Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/


