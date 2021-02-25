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Discrimination at Subway and Aloha Gas in Waipahu
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20 views • February 25, 2021
The first employee started to make me a sandwich, then Liz, the Subway manager, decided to enforce rules she had never read, and didn't want to read. Darlene, the manager of Aloha Gas wanted to contact her corporate office and check and see if it was okay to provide me with customer service, but she wanted me to wait outside. After five minutes of waiting and my lunch hour running out, I asked her a final question and left to buy lunch elsewhere.
Common things that managers of public accommodations fail to understand:
1. The governor's proclamation has exemptions for people with medical conditions who cannot wear masks.
2. A conflicting company policy does not trump state and federal law.
3. The "full and equal enjoyment" clause of civil rights public accommodation laws.
Visit "Hope Reports on Current Events and Shares Wisdom" channel on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-502845
Public Accommodation Education Packet:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
#Discrimination #Subway #AlohaGas #Waipahu
Common things that managers of public accommodations fail to understand:
1. The governor's proclamation has exemptions for people with medical conditions who cannot wear masks.
2. A conflicting company policy does not trump state and federal law.
3. The "full and equal enjoyment" clause of civil rights public accommodation laws.
Visit "Hope Reports on Current Events and Shares Wisdom" channel on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-502845
Public Accommodation Education Packet:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
#Discrimination #Subway #AlohaGas #Waipahu
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