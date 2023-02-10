How the Concept of "My Doctor" Led Millions of People Into Mass Delusion about Their Health and Wellbeing.

The video is discussing Big Pharma’s firm grip on the
medical system and on the doctors. As a
result, the heartwarming concept of “My
Doctor” became one of the most detrimental factors in the general health and
well being of millions of people.
