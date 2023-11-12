Alex Collier - Question and Answer Webinar 44 - November 10, 2023

Alex hosted his 44th *LIVE* Question and Answer webinar on November 10, 2023. The webinar was just over two hours and thirty-five minutes in length. This webinar included a 19-minute monologue where Alex talked about current stat., and then Alex answered questions for the remainder of the webinar. Hosted by James Harkin from AlexCollier.org and the former radio host for Wolf Spirit Radio JayPee. Alex presented great insight into what is happening in this world and beyond.

In just over two hours and forty minutes, Alex answered 32 questions. Some of the questions had multiple parts, so Alex spent time answering these questions thoroughly. Due to character limits in the description, here are the top 15 questions that have been paraphrased and voted up by webinar attendees:

* Where do you think the Tartarian civilisation lines up with the time of Atlantis?

* Where have all the saved children gone?

* Which groups of beings are living underground?

* Will we be able to age reverse by thirty years?

* Are there great treasures still hidden in Scotland?

* Is Tartaria from just east of Russia?

* Why are telecom companies failing in Australia?

* Will the GESARA and special Medical Beds be rolling out to the public soon?

* What do you think will happen with all of the military-aged male illegal immigration?

* How does our consciousness evolve to 5th density without passing 4th?

* How can we recall our past life experiences?

* Do you have any information about our moon, and will it ever be removed?

* What type of governance was there in Tartaria?

* Where does one's soul go after it leaves this plane of existence?

* Who in Roman society interacted with the regressive extraterrestrials?

* Will the conflict in the Middle East develop into a full-blown regional war?

* And Many More!

