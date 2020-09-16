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(NEXT WAVE) PROOF why NOBODY should be getting Covid vaccines!
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175 views • September 16, 2020
Source material:
Dr. Rashid A. Buttar | WHEN WILL BE THE SECOND WAVE? (Dr. Fauci & Bill Gates)
https://www.facebook.com/bebraveytchannel/videos/1173005479718887/
𝑪𝑶𝑼𝑳𝑫 𝑵𝑶𝑻 𝑯𝑨𝑽𝑬 𝑺𝑨𝑰𝑫 𝑰𝑻 𝑩𝑬𝑻𝑻𝑬𝑹: 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒆 𝒅𝒂𝒎𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒔𝒖𝒎𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝒈𝒐 𝒕𝒐 𝒘𝒉𝒐𝒂𝒉.
https://www.facebook.com/dave.goodguy/videos/3568387093205890/
What are your thoughts on this regarding Aluminium in vaccines?
https://www.facebook.com/DavidIckeMedia/videos/612477826124369/?v=612477826124369&;external_log_id=e1cbfd5c-1c85-4749-90a0-4b3c8892eea8&q=what%20are%20your%20thoughts%20on%20this%20regarding%20aluminium%20in%20vaccines_%20(3%20mins)%20fu
Dr. Rashid A. Buttar | WHEN WILL BE THE SECOND WAVE? (Dr. Fauci & Bill Gates)
https://www.facebook.com/bebraveytchannel/videos/1173005479718887/
𝑪𝑶𝑼𝑳𝑫 𝑵𝑶𝑻 𝑯𝑨𝑽𝑬 𝑺𝑨𝑰𝑫 𝑰𝑻 𝑩𝑬𝑻𝑻𝑬𝑹: 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒆 𝒅𝒂𝒎𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒔𝒖𝒎𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝒈𝒐 𝒕𝒐 𝒘𝒉𝒐𝒂𝒉.
https://www.facebook.com/dave.goodguy/videos/3568387093205890/
What are your thoughts on this regarding Aluminium in vaccines?
https://www.facebook.com/DavidIckeMedia/videos/612477826124369/?v=612477826124369&;external_log_id=e1cbfd5c-1c85-4749-90a0-4b3c8892eea8&q=what%20are%20your%20thoughts%20on%20this%20regarding%20aluminium%20in%20vaccines_%20(3%20mins)%20fu
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