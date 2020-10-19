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Tim Fortescue tells us how they corrupt MPs to make them do a thing they would not normally do.
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46 views • October 19, 2020
Trevor Victor Norman Fortescue, CBE, known as Tim Fortescue, was a British politician. He was the Conservative Member of Parliament for Liverpool Garston from 1966 to 1974.

Sir Edward Richard George Heath, KG, MBE (9 July 1916 – 17 July 2005), often known as Ted Heath, was a British politician who served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1970 to 1974 and Leader of the Conservative Party from 1965 to 1975.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse – set up to investigate claims that a Westminster paedophile ring was covered up by the Establishment – will now look at the outcome of Operation Conifer, a two-year inquiry into Heath led by Wiltshire Chief Constable Mike Veale. His confidential report is due to be published in the next few weeks.

A spokesman for the IICSA told The Mail on Sunday last night: ‘In the context of the Westminster investigation, the inquiry will be interested to see and consider the outcome of Wiltshire Police’s investigation into allegations against Sir Edward Heath.’

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vFHqamM6xg
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