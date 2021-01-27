© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fluoride: Mind Control of the Masses
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
129 views • January 27, 2021
Fluoride: Mind Control of the Masses
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIEiE-hnAUXUZNNeMJsZBYA
QUOTE ,, But that the people are stronger than the government, and will resist in extreme cases, our governments would be little or nothing else than organized systems of plunder and oppression. Lysander Spooner
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIEiE-hnAUXUZNNeMJsZBYA
QUOTE ,, But that the people are stronger than the government, and will resist in extreme cases, our governments would be little or nothing else than organized systems of plunder and oppression. Lysander Spooner
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.