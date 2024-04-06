To HECK With Pretty Privilege!

20 March 2024 Wednesday Night Live!





Join us in this engaging episode where we cover a wide range of topics, from the volatility of Bitcoin to discussions on literature, movies, horror films, anime, and societal beauty standards. We explore personal insights on fashion, music, education, and the impact of various life influences on shaping identity. Deliberating on music, cover songs, and the balance between optimism and realism in life, we emphasize the importance of personal virtues over superficial comparisons. Our conversation concludes by delving into self-improvement, overcoming resentment, and embracing a purpose-driven life focused on contributing meaningfully to society.





