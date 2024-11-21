Is Trump A Zionist Or Not?

The host of the StopWorldControl website, David Sorensen, presents his case that Trump is not really a Zionist, but is merely pretending to be:

"Trump has no choice, he has no option, but to act as if he is on the side of the Zionists."

Really? Max Igan of The Crowhouse not only believes that Trump is a full-fledged, self-proclaimed Zionist, but in many of his recent videos he shows that the Jews recognize Trump as their Goyim Messiah. What do you think?

An Unholy Evil Is Desecrating Humanity & the Earth

