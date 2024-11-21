Is Trump A Zionist Or Not?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The host of the StopWorldControl website, David Sorensen, presents his case that Trump is not really a Zionist, but is merely pretending to be:
"Trump has no choice, he has no option, but to act as if he is on the side of the Zionists."
Really? Max Igan of The Crowhouse not only believes that Trump is a full-fledged, self-proclaimed Zionist, but in many of his recent videos he shows that the Jews recognize Trump as their Goyim Messiah. What do you think?