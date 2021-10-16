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PANIC IN ITALY AS PORTS CLOSED BY WORKERS! - JAB MANDATES REJECTED BY MILLIONS! - MASSIVE PROTESTS!
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220 views • October 16, 2021
World Alternative Media



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Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive protests in Italy around the Port of Trieste as the 40% unvaccinated workforce stands up to new mandates demanding everyone get jabbed in order to enter their workplace.
As we reported on the ground in Italy over a month period, you needed a jab to enter a restaurant or board a plane. Just as we left in September, the head criminal Mario Draghi claimed that eventually every single person may need to be jabbed to work, eat, live, to have any semblance of freedom. Now, as of October 15th, Italy has mandated a vaccine for people to be able to work, private and public. Reservations are needed for tests at pharmacies which has become an expensive and inconvenient alternative.
At the Port of Trieste, people are not accepting the tests. They are demanding the government remove the green pass entirely or they will not continue to work. This is shaking up Europe's supply chain and causing the government to panic.

Stay tuned as we continue to cover this tyranny!

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021

LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
vaccineworkersitalyjabinjectionworld alternative mediakill shotcovid green pass
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