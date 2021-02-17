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India: The Latest COVID Building 7 Domino To Fall [vid 1]
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71 views • February 17, 2021
No Lockdowns, No Business Shutdowns, No masks, No COVID, No problem for India [Bangladesh]
https://archive.fo/vhM5u
There is an even a bigger hole in the COVID narrative since Sweden, it's India. Globalists are scrambling to spin / fabricate / lie... as to explain why a country known for being diseased riddled as almost zero COVID while its population lives likes its pre 2020..
This is the third video out of three that I use in an article I wrote https://gdsajj.wordpress.com/2021/02/16/india-the-next-covid-building-7-domino-to-fall/
India's lack of COVID is big, big deal, and an even bigger deal for the globalists who do NOT want the rest of the world to see what's going on..
https://archive.fo/vhM5u
There is an even a bigger hole in the COVID narrative since Sweden, it's India. Globalists are scrambling to spin / fabricate / lie... as to explain why a country known for being diseased riddled as almost zero COVID while its population lives likes its pre 2020..
This is the third video out of three that I use in an article I wrote https://gdsajj.wordpress.com/2021/02/16/india-the-next-covid-building-7-domino-to-fall/
India's lack of COVID is big, big deal, and an even bigger deal for the globalists who do NOT want the rest of the world to see what's going on..
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