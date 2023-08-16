LOU DOBBS | A Fight Against a Stacked Deck, but, Still, a Fight Worth Having

War Room | A Fight Against a Stacked Deck, but, Still, a Fight Worth Having
Lou Dobbs says "a ludicrous bunch of low-lifes posing as prosecutors" want to throw President Trump in prison for 700 years. Dobbs tells Steve Bannon that Trump must win reelection or else America is in peril. He said Trump should be elected by acclamation.
