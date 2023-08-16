Create New Account
LOU DOBBS | A Fight Against a Stacked Deck, but, Still, a Fight Worth Having
War Room | A Fight Against a Stacked Deck, but, Still, a Fight Worth Having


Lou Dobbs says "a ludicrous bunch of low-lifes posing as prosecutors" want to throw President Trump in prison for 700 years. Dobbs tells Steve Bannon that Trump must win reelection or else America is in peril. He said Trump should be elected by acclamation.

war roomlou dobbssteve bannonpresident donald j trumpelection crime bureau summit

