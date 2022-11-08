Create New Account
The most important message for humanity in our time
"The official agenda of the world's most powerful organizations, like the World Economic Forum, and United Nations, is to create a new breed of artificial "humanoids" or "cyborgs" that will rule over the rest of humanity, which they will consider as a lower life form, just as we look down on chimpanzees. They promote this agenda worldwide, and claim this will make a better world. Please share this film as far and wide as you can. Download for free, and upload wherever you want."


David Sorensen.

David Sorensen - Stop World Control :
https://stopworldcontrol.com/

the most important messagethat humanity has to hearin our time

