The most important message for humanity in our time

"The official agenda of the world's most powerful organizations, like the World Economic Forum, and United Nations, is to create a new breed of artificial "humanoids" or "cyborgs" that will rule over the rest of humanity, which they will consider as a lower life form, just as we look down on chimpanzees. They promote this agenda worldwide, and claim this will make a better world. Please share this film as far and wide as you can. Download for free, and upload wherever you want."
David Sorensen.
David Sorensen - Stop World Control :
https://stopworldcontrol.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.