The most important message for humanity in our time

"The official agenda of the world's most powerful organizations, like the World Economic Forum, and United Nations, is to create a new breed of artificial "humanoids" or "cyborgs" that will rule over the rest of humanity, which they will consider as a lower life form, just as we look down on chimpanzees. They promote this agenda worldwide, and claim this will make a better world. Please share this film as far and wide as you can. Download for free, and upload wherever you want."



David Sorensen.

David Sorensen - Stop World Control :

https://stopworldcontrol.com/