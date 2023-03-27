Hans Trooper is harassed by very angry gang of people, in their cars and trucks, in march of 2018

Notice to the losers, trollettes and trolls obsessing about me, and trying to harass me since 2016. I don't read any of your comments, messages, or replies, in the Disqus comments sections of my videos, anymore, since two weeks now, or anywhere else for that matter, and you will not take anymore of my time, with your lies and hatred-filled comments, and even though your stupid comments have not been removed by the moderators, the public will see this comment notice right here, for each of my new uploaded videos.





That obsessed girl trollette, and her boyfriend troll, have been obsessed about me since 2016, they are extremely jealous and envious of Hans Trooper me, and they are obviously the ones with the deranged minds, a name they called me, in their past comments, they call me names, all names that do not represent me at all, all they do is lie, to try to project onto me, what they are, and also to send me their garbage, which I send them their garbage right back, anyways you get the picture, they are liars, and losers, at the bottom of the lowlifes.





In this video, the same lowlifes, who harassed me in the village of St-Gabriel-de-Brandon, from september 2016, to may of 2018, by throwing rocks on my apartment front door, and banging on my front apartment door, many times, see my video of their angry ''meltdown'', for proof.





Here in this video, their very very angry parents, and siblings, with cars and trucks, who are all ''adult'' king-kids, and ''adult'' queen kids, with inflated egos, harassing me almost every day in 2017 and 2018, with their cars and trucks, and also sending their filthy kids, teenagers to throw rocks at my apartment front door, and living room window, you can see their parents behaviour in this video, honking at me like mad, even endangering my life a number of times with their cars or trucks, and who have pushed their childish teenagers, and young ''adults'' in their 20s, or late teens, 16 to 21 years-old, to continue to ''try'' to harass me, on the internet, with lies comments, name calling, all names that do not represent me at all, all lies, and these angry trollettes and trolls, are the same harassers from St-Gabriel-de-Brandon, and all they do is lie.





They are so mad and angry at me, because I'm different, and I'm an independant man, and I'm also a homo, and I wear adidas shorts in the summer, or jeans shorts, or nylons sports gear, and I have a hot slim body, so I'm very different from them, and even though, I moved out of that village called St-Gabriel-de-Brandon, Quebec, in May of 2018, they still are ''trying'' to harass me, but now they use the internet, but I have blocked all of their multitude of different email addresses, and I told them that even if they send me emails, using newer email addresses, that I will not read any of their emails, and I do not open any of their emails. so I don't read any of their emails, since early 2022.







Comment written by me ; Hans Trooper







And another reason, why I don't read the Disqus comments sections of my videos, anymore, it's because the moderators are biased against me, because these ''moderators'' have personal feminist agendas they are pushing, like drag queens, and fat people ''pride'', transgender filth, while they also do white man bashing, and white boy bashing.





These moderators do not respect the community guidelines of Disqus, and it's only trolls and trollettes who go there anyways, so I don't go to the comments section of Disqus of my videos, anymore, and I could care less, about what the obsessed trollette comments, and her boyfriend troll comments, all they write about me, are lies, and also attempts to harass me, and to antagonize me, and to provoke me, to try to bring me down, by constant harassment since 2016, but they will never bring me down, as I'm a happy man.







Notice to the moderators : My videos are about culture and life, and yes they do have an entertainment and humorous, and provocative qualities, but they are mostly about culture and life, which encompasses all the other categories, so I would appreciate that you leave my videos in the culture and life category, as I always set my videos in that category when I upload a new video. So even if you change the category of my video, many times, I will check many times, and change it right back to the category I chose for my videos, which is the appropriate category of Culture and Life.





Comment written by me ; Hans Trooper





video produced by me ; Hans Trooper



Hans Trooper copyright 2018, 2023. ©





Hans Trooper 2018 tous droits réservés. ©

