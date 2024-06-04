BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Graphic - After the IOF withdrawal at GAZA University, the decomposed bodies of multiple Palestinians were found in the area - mass executed by the Israeli army - He Found His Brother😢
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
132 views • 11 months ago

Graphic 

The Israeli occupation army has withdrawn from  the vicinity of the University College in Gaza City after several weeks of ground attacks.

◾️Following the withdrawal, the decomposed bodies of multiple Palestinians were found in the area after being mass executed by the Israeli army. Their bodies were left in the open for a long period.

Adding... Israeli Chief of Staff from the northern border: 

We are approaching the point where a decision must be made and the army is ready to attack.

and... Israeli Channel 13, according to War Council officials: 

Israel must shift its weight to the north, and Netanyahu must make difficult decisions

Carrying out a major operation in the north will have serious consequences on our capabilities in Gaza.

iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank
Related videos
